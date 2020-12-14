First New York resident receives COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

QUEENS, NY (WSYR-TV) — A nurse who works in an Intensive Care Unit at a Queens, New York hospital became the first New Yorker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The nurse received the vaccine during a virtual news conference with Governor Andrew Cuomo on the state’s website.

“I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” said critical case nurse Sandra Lindsay after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. Lindsay is believed to be one of the first in the U.S. to receive the vaccine.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s a long tunnel,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as he watched Lindsay’s vaccination via video.

Health care workers and nursing home residents are slated to be the first people to get the vaccine. It began shipping from the Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in Michigan over the weekend.

