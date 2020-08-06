Florida rescinds quarantine mandate for New York travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days.
DeSantis’ latest order rescinded a mandate issued in March that people must quarantine upon arriving in Florida if they had come from the New York area, which at the time was the epicenter of the pandemic.
The order—signed by DeSantis and made public Thursday—also eliminated detailed requirements for when restaurant employees should be kept from reporting to work because of coronavirus concerns.
Meanwhile, Florida on Thursday reported 7,650 new coronavirus cases. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 total cases. Testing is ramping up in the Sunshine State following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills CB Josh Norman believes he can win a championship with Buffalo
- WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
- Oneida County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at New Hartford convenience store
- Boat launch now open on Otisco Lake
- Newsmakers: UUP President Fred Kowal talks school reopening
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App