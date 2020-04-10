Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Food Bank of CNY sees increase in demand for its services

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With so many now out of work and left to fend for themselves at home, the Food Bank of Central New York is seeing an increase in demand. But the agency is also trying to make sure their employees are safe in meeting those needs. 

How much of an increase are they seeing? To put things into perspective, the chief development officer of the Food Bank says normally, they distribute about 1.4 million pounds of food per month. last month alone, that number increased by more than 500,000 pounds.

That emergency food is serving people in 11 different counties. It goes to local soup kitchens, food pantries, and any place that needs perishables in bulk. 

Since the need is still there and rising, the employees who work here are still essential, too. Keeping up with social distancing, the warehouse workers come in during the day and then the volunteers come in after their shift, around 5 p.m. The drivers who are dropping off the donations are now wearing masks, gloves, and making sure to sanitize their cars often. They also have a new protocol for deliveries. 

“They are to drop the product on the pallet right inside the threshold of the door and then return to their vehicle, so then that program’s volunteers will come out, unload that pallet, then we can pick up that pallet so we can minimize all the contact,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer of the Food Bank of CNY.

If you are out of work and looking for something to help others out, there are a limited number of volunteer shifts available. 

The Food Bank of CNY also looking for monetary donations so they can purchase truckloads of food. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected