Food Bank of CNY sees increase in demand for its services

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With so many now out of work and left to fend for themselves at home, the Food Bank of Central New York is seeing an increase in demand. But the agency is also trying to make sure their employees are safe in meeting those needs.

How much of an increase are they seeing? To put things into perspective, the chief development officer of the Food Bank says normally, they distribute about 1.4 million pounds of food per month. last month alone, that number increased by more than 500,000 pounds.

That emergency food is serving people in 11 different counties. It goes to local soup kitchens, food pantries, and any place that needs perishables in bulk.

Since the need is still there and rising, the employees who work here are still essential, too. Keeping up with social distancing, the warehouse workers come in during the day and then the volunteers come in after their shift, around 5 p.m. The drivers who are dropping off the donations are now wearing masks, gloves, and making sure to sanitize their cars often. They also have a new protocol for deliveries.

“They are to drop the product on the pallet right inside the threshold of the door and then return to their vehicle, so then that program’s volunteers will come out, unload that pallet, then we can pick up that pallet so we can minimize all the contact,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer of the Food Bank of CNY.

If you are out of work and looking for something to help others out, there are a limited number of volunteer shifts available.

The Food Bank of CNY also looking for monetary donations so they can purchase truckloads of food.

