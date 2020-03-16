Foods you can freeze to keep in case of a quarantine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You may be stocking up on canned goods and dried foods like pasta in case you or your family are stuck home, but did you know there are plenty of fresh foods you can freeze to get the most out of your groceries?

According to frequent Bridge Street guest, savvy spender, and blogger, Lauren Greutman, there are plenty of foods you can freeze to have on hand at a later date.

Dairy products like milk and cheese freeze well. With a little prep, milk can be stored in the freezer for 3 to 6 months. Check out the American Dairy Association’s website for directions on how to freeze milk.

Meats, poultry, and fish can be frozen as well. Be sure to wrap items tightly to get as much air out as possible with a plastic wrap. For more information visit the USDA’s website.

Item Months Bacon and Sausage 1 to 2 Casseroles 2 to 3 Egg whites or egg substitutes 12 Frozen Dinners and Entrees 3 to 4 Gravy, meat or poultry 2 to 3 Ham, Hotdogs and Lunchmeats 1 to 2 Meat, uncooked roasts 4 to 12 Meat, uncooked steaks or chops 4 to 12 Meat, uncooked ground 3 to 4 Meat, cooked 2 to 3 Poultry, uncooked whole 12 Poultry, uncooked parts 9 Poultry, uncooked giblets 3 to 4 Poultry, cooked 4 Soups and Stews 2 to 3 Wild game, uncooked 8 to 12

Almost all produce can be frozen. Some items freeze better than others. Nuts, seeds, grains and baked goods are also foods that can be frozen. For more foods you can freeze, visit Greutman’s blog, LaurenGreutman.com. You’ll also find great ideas for prepping and freezing meals.