For 12th day in a row, COVID-19 positive test results under 1% in NYS

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — For the 12th day in a row, the percentage of positive coronavirus tests in New York State is under 1%.

On Tuesday, more than 80,000 tests were administered in New York State, and 631 of those came back positive, for a positive rate of 0.7%.

“That is great news,” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Sadly, there were six deaths related to coronavirus on Tuesday, and 548 New Yorkers remain hospitalized with the virus.

Below is the three-day average of positive tests for regions across the state:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.3%0.8%0.5%
Central New York0.2%0.6%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.5%0.7%0.6%
Long Island0.6%1.1%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.8%1.3%0.7%
Mohawk Valley0.5%1.1%0.4%
New York City0.9%1.1%0.8%
North Country0.1%0.5%0.1%
Southern Tier0.5%0.3%0.6%
Western New York0.5%0.8%1.4%

