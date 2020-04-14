Ford making new respirator face masks for medical workers

(WSYR-TV) — Ford is kicking off production of a new respirator face mask for medical workers.
Company officials said it started making masks at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan on Tuesday.
The device was designed in partnership with 3M and it uses a fan from ventilated car seats.
It works by filtering contaminants from the air before drawing purified through a tube.
The plan is to make at least 100,000 masks, but Ford is not saying when they will be delivered.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police: Overall crime dropping during pandemic; huge number of COVID-19 related calls
- South Korea sending COVID-19 test kits to United States
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on coronavirus
- Respiratory therapist with St. Joseph’s Health shares what it’s like on the front lines of COVID-19
- Are heart attack patients avoiding hospitals amid COVID-19?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App