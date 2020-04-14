Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Ford making new respirator face masks for medical workers

Coronavirus
(Ford/MGN Online)

(WSYR-TV) — Ford is kicking off production of a new respirator face mask for medical workers.

Company officials said it started making masks at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan on Tuesday.

The device was designed in partnership with 3M and it uses a fan from ventilated car seats.

It works by filtering contaminants from the air before drawing purified through a tube.

The plan is to make at least 100,000 masks, but Ford is not saying when they will be delivered.

