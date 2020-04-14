Ford making new respirator face masks for medical workers

(WSYR-TV) — Ford is kicking off production of a new respirator face mask for medical workers.

Company officials said it started making masks at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan on Tuesday.

The device was designed in partnership with 3M and it uses a fan from ventilated car seats.

It works by filtering contaminants from the air before drawing purified through a tube.

The plan is to make at least 100,000 masks, but Ford is not saying when they will be delivered.