Ford using Michigan plant to make ventilators

(WSYR-TV) — Another automaker is using one of its factories to make ventilators.

Ford is hoping to manufacture 50,000 ventilators in 100 days at a Michigan plant.

The automaker will produce a type of ventilator that only uses air pressure and requires no electricity.

500 Union Auto workers have volunteered to staff Ford’s plant to crank out the units around the clock on three different shifts.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week to compel General Motors to make ventilators.