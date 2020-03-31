Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Ford using Michigan plant to make ventilators

(WSYR-TV) — Another automaker is using one of its factories to make ventilators.

Ford is hoping to manufacture 50,000 ventilators in 100 days at a Michigan plant.

The automaker will produce a type of ventilator that only uses air pressure and requires no electricity.

500 Union Auto workers have volunteered to staff Ford’s plant to crank out the units around the clock on three different shifts.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week to compel General Motors to make ventilators.

