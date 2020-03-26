Former President Jimmy Carter encouraging supporters to donate to organizations fighting COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Former President Jimmy Carter is weighing in on the COVID-19 pandemic.
He wants supporters of the Carter Center to “forgo their next gift” and give to organizations that are helping fight the COVID-19 battle instead.
In a letter to supporters and patrons of the Carter Center, the former president wrote the following:
Direct your next gift to a local group that is reducing the suffering caused by this pandemic.Former President Jimmy Carter
The letter was signed by the former president, his wife Rosalynn and Carter Center Board Chair Jason Carter.
