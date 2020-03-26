Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Former President Jimmy Carter encouraging supporters to donate to organizations fighting COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

En esta foto de archivo del 3 de noviembre de 2019, el expresidente estadounidense Jimmy Carter habla en la Iglesia Bautista Maranatha en Plains, Georgia. Carter, de 95 años, se recupera de una operación para aliviar la presión de hemorragias causadas por caídas recientes. (AP Foto/John Amis, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Former President Jimmy Carter is weighing in on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wants supporters of the Carter Center to “forgo their next gift” and give to organizations that are helping fight the COVID-19 battle instead.

In a letter to supporters and patrons of the Carter Center, the former president wrote the following:

Direct your next gift to a local group that is reducing the suffering caused by this pandemic.

Former President Jimmy Carter

The letter was signed by the former president, his wife Rosalynn and Carter Center Board Chair Jason Carter.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected