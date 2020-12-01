Four additional asymptomatic testing sites available in Onondaga County on Wednesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be four additional COVID-19 asymptomatic testing sites in Onondaga County on Wednesday, December 2. County Executive Ryan McMahon wants to remind people, however, that you must register to be tested.

The testing locations are listed below:

Hamilton Street Boys and Girls Club
201 Hamilton Street
Syracuse, N.Y. 13204 

McChesney Park Community Center
2308 Grant Boulevard 
Syracuse, N.Y. 13208 

Town of Clay Senior Center
4948 Route 31 
Clay, N.Y. 13041

Soule Branch Library
101 Springfield Road
Syracuse, N.Y. 13214

Again, you must register by clicking here.

