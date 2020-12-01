Four additional asymptomatic testing sites available in Onondaga County on Wednesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be four additional COVID-19 asymptomatic testing sites in Onondaga County on Wednesday, December 2. County Executive Ryan McMahon wants to remind people, however, that you must register to be tested.

The testing locations are listed below:

Hamilton Street Boys and Girls Club

201 Hamilton Street

Syracuse, N.Y. 13204

McChesney Park Community Center

2308 Grant Boulevard

Syracuse, N.Y. 13208

Town of Clay Senior Center

4948 Route 31

Clay, N.Y. 13041

Soule Branch Library

101 Springfield Road

Syracuse, N.Y. 13214

Again, you must register by clicking here.