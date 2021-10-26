Four new COVID-19 deaths in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Four Oneida County residents have passed away due to COVID-19 Monday, according to the County Executive’s office. 

No information was released on the victims by Oneida County. Currently, there are 705 active cases (43 new cases as of Monday), with 43 residents hospitalized. According to the county, 29 of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.  

Below is a breakdown of those hospitalized in Oneida County facilities: 

  • 7 of total hospitalized are in the ICU. 
    • 5 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 
  • 4 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 
    • 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 
  • 4 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities. 
    • 1 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 

Hospitalization vaccination status by age: 

  • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 
  • 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 
  • 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 
  • 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 
  • 60-69 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 
  • 70-79 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated 
  • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 
  • 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b

