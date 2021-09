ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, four more neighbors have died of COVID-19 over the last 4 days.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update. Sat 213 cases, Sun 145 cases, Mon 116 cases, today 93 cases. 859 active cases, 39% of 4 day total fully vaxed. 68 residents in the Hospital with 19(4 fully vaxed) in the ICU. Sadly we are reporting 4 deaths over the last 4 days.Two Male in 80s — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 7, 2021

Two victims were men in their 80s, one was a man in his 70s and one was a nursing home death reported by New York State. This follows a recent surge in deaths in the month of August in Onondaga County, with six deaths reported from August 23 to September 2.

Other deaths have recently also been reported in Oswego and Cayuga Counties.