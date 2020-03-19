Fourth case of COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oneida County, bringing that number to four positive cases in the county.

County Executive Anthony Picente’s office made the announcement this morning, and also said that no other information would be released.

Picente’s office also announced that, beginning Thursday, the county would give an update on coronavirus at 3 p.m. daily on the county’s Facebook page.

