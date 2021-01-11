Free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available by appointment only in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is offering free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing this week.

Three rapid-result testing clinics have been scheduled. They will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at Emerson Park Pavilion in Owasco.

Participants will have to wait about 30 minutes for their test results.

The clinics are only for Cayuga County residents and appointments are required.