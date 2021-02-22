Free COVID-19 rapid testing available in Hannibal on Tuesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are still some appointments available for an upcoming COVID-19 testing clinic in Oswego County.

The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to offer free rapid testing in Hannibal on Tuesday. It will from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hannibal High School.

For more information on how to register, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected