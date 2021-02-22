Free COVID-19 rapid testing available in Hannibal on Tuesday

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are still some appointments available for an upcoming COVID-19 testing clinic in Oswego County.

The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to offer free rapid testing in Hannibal on Tuesday. It will from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hannibal High School.

