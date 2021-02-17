Free COVID-19 rapid testing in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to host a free COVID-19 rapid testing clinic on Tuesday, February 23.

Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to Hannibal High School, located at 928 Cayuga Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be drive-thru style with 140 appointments available. Registration in advance is necessary. Click here to register or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Those being tested should wear a mask to the clinic, arrive on time, and remain in their vehicle until they have their test result.

The February 16 clinic scheduled in Oswego was postponed due to weather. The clinic will be re-scheduled. Those who had previously scheduled appointments for the Oswego clinic will need to re-register.