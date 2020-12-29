Free COVID-19 testing clinic for asymptomatic Cayuga County residents on Wednesday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department has partnered once again with Auburn Community Hospital to provide residents with a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, December 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital. The clinic is for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms. Participants must register and are asked to enter the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

To make an appointment visit CayugaCounty.us/Health. Residents will need to provide their legal name, not nicknames, their home address, phone number, email address, and insurance information. If the insurance policy is under another person’s name, you’ll need to provide his or her legal name and date of birth. If you don’t have insurance, write “No Insurance” in each required field.