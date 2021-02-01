Free COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday in Fulton

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While much focus is on vaccinations and the low supply of doses, testing continues to be one of the best methods for containing and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Neighbors in Oswego County will have an opportunity to get tested for free this week in Fulton. The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to offer testing on Tuesday.

Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to provide a drive-thru rapid COVID testing clinic at Cayuga Community College on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is required. You can make an appointment by calling the Oswego Health Department COVID hotline at 315-349-3330.

