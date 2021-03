AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As county governments work to vaccinate residents, the next best defense to COVID-19 is testing. The Cayuga County Health Department in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital is hosting a free drive-thru testing clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic is open to anyone with an appointment. To make an appointment, click here.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital. Participants are asked to enter the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street.