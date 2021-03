OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to provide Oswego County residents with free COVID-19 testing in Mexico on Tuesday, March 9.

Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit and provide rapid tests at a drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CiTi-BOCES, which is located at 179 County Route 64 in Mexico.

Registration is required.