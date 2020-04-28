Free milk available in Fulton Wednesday

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army and the City of Fulton are hosting a milk giveaway Wednesday.
The event will take place from 3 until 5:30 p.m. on West 1st Street in Fulton near City Hall. Enter the parking lot near Towpath Towers and follow the signs.
Anyone who needs milk for their family is welcome.
The Salvation Army would like to thank the Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Police Department, City of Fulton Employees, Eagle Beverage, and the American Dairy Association for making the event possible.
