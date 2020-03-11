Frontier Airlines taking precautions against COVID-19

Coronavirus
UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The CEO of Frontier Airlines says they’re taking increased precautions surrounding COVID-19. 

In a letter to customers, the CEO says they have stepped up heavy cleans of their fleet of jets. They are also in regular communication with the CDC and other agencies.

The airline is also offering flexibility should you need to change your flight.

