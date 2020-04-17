General Motors delivered first batch of ventilators to Illinois on Friday

(WSYR-TV) — General Motors is delivering its first batch of ventilators on Friday.
The company and Ventec, a respiratory device maker, joined together to make the ventilators as demand increased amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The first devices were delivered to Illinois on Friday morning. The ventilators were produced at a GM plant in Indiana.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Widespread, accumulating snow tonight
- Parking meter enforcement in City of Syracuse suspended through May 15
- ‘Jacobs Family’ orders 1,250 sandwiches from Limp Lizard to feed every worker at Crouse Hospital
- CNY Regional Market will be open on Saturday
- Boeing to call back thousands of employees to start producing planes
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App