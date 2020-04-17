Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

General Motors delivered first batch of ventilators to Illinois on Friday

Coronavirus
FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(WSYR-TV) — General Motors is delivering its first batch of ventilators on Friday.

The company and Ventec, a respiratory device maker, joined together to make the ventilators as demand increased amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The first devices were delivered to Illinois on Friday morning. The ventilators were produced at a GM plant in Indiana.

