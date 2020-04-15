General Motors ready to ship first round of ventilators

FILE – This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. GM is pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don’t produce adequate returns on investments, the company said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(WSYR-TV) — General Motors is ready to ship its first round of ventilators.

The automaker said a shipment should go out soon. They hope to ship 600 devices by the end of the month.

The federal government gave GM a nearly $500 million contract to produce 30,000 ventilators.

The company started building them last month at its plant in Kokomo, Indiana. The ventilators will go to the national stockpile.

They are slated to be used for treatment of coronavirus patients. GM officials said the company hopes to have the entire order completed by the end of August.