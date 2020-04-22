Germany begins to reopen manufacturing plants

Display cars are parked at a Volkswagen dealership in Sydney, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Volkswagen has agreed to pay up to 127 million Australian dollars ($87 million) to settle an Australian class action stemming from the 2015 diesel emissions scandal, the German automaker and a lawyer said Monday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

(WSYR-TV) — As countries around the world debate the potential economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic some are eager to get people back to work and restart their economies.

Germany is now slowly reopening commercial environments, like its famous auto industry.

A Volkswagen factory is starting to produce again — albeit slowly — and employees have to be safeguarded. Demand for new cars has plummeted, but nonetheless it is a step away from the crushing lockdown that so many people are continuing to experience.