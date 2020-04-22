Live Now
NFL Draft analysis
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Germany begins to reopen manufacturing plants

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Display cars are parked at a Volkswagen dealership in Sydney, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Volkswagen has agreed to pay up to 127 million Australian dollars ($87 million) to settle an Australian class action stemming from the 2015 diesel emissions scandal, the German automaker and a lawyer said Monday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

(WSYR-TV) — As countries around the world debate the potential economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic some are eager to get people back to work and restart their economies.

Germany is now slowly reopening commercial environments, like its famous auto industry.

A Volkswagen factory is starting to produce again — albeit slowly — and employees have to be safeguarded. Demand for new cars has plummeted, but nonetheless it is a step away from the crushing lockdown that so many people are continuing to experience.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected