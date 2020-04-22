Germany begins to reopen manufacturing plants

(WSYR-TV) — As countries around the world debate the potential economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic some are eager to get people back to work and restart their economies.
Germany is now slowly reopening commercial environments, like its famous auto industry.
A Volkswagen factory is starting to produce again — albeit slowly — and employees have to be safeguarded. Demand for new cars has plummeted, but nonetheless it is a step away from the crushing lockdown that so many people are continuing to experience.
