Girl Scouts offering online cookie sales

(WSYR-TV) — The Girl Scouts is adapting to a world of social distance and will offer online cookie sales.
The sweets will be delivered to your door and the proceeds will help your local troop.
And, if the kids in your home are getting the kind of cabin fever that doesn’t involve camping, Girl Scouts at Home offers self-guided activities kids can access online.
