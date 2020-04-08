Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

GM will manufacture 30,000 ventilators for national stockpile

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The Department of Health and Human Services now has a contract with GM to manufacture 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile.

HHS announced that the $489 million contract on Wednesday.

It was drawn up under the Defense Production Act in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The national stockpile is set to receive the ventilators by the end of August.

