GM will manufacture 30,000 ventilators for national stockpile

(WSYR-TV) — The Department of Health and Human Services now has a contract with GM to manufacture 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile.
HHS announced that the $489 million contract on Wednesday.
It was drawn up under the Defense Production Act in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The national stockpile is set to receive the ventilators by the end of August.
