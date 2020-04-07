Going forward without Regents exams

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- As distilleries across New York switch from producing spirits to much-needed hand sanitizer rather than re-inventing the wheel each time, researchers at Cornell University are helping create a standardized recipe for success.

"Hand sanitizer is actually not that different from vodka or maybe from gin, so for distillers to make the switch isn't too difficult," said Chris Gerling, a senior extension associate at Cornell University.