Golf courses, boat launches not considered essential

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Empire State Development shared an update on what is an essential service.
One of the clarifications is number 13, recreation, which says golf courses and boat launches aren’t essential, meaning they are closed to the public:
- Parks and other open public spaces, except playgrounds and other areas of congregation where social distancing cannot be abided
- However, golf courses are not essential
- However, use of boat launches and marinas for recreational vessels is not considered essential
Click here to read the entire executive order that outlines what is and what isn't an essential service.
