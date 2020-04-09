Golf courses, boat launches not considered essential

Jeff Conrad, 56, hits his ball as his wife Karen, 54, looks on while they play the 18th hole of the Copperhead course at Innisbrook Golf Resort, Monday, March 16, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Fla. With the Valspar Tournament shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, golfers had the unique opportunity to play on a tour-ready golf course. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Empire State Development shared an update on what is an essential service.

One of the clarifications is number 13, recreation, which says golf courses and boat launches aren’t essential, meaning they are closed to the public:

Parks and other open public spaces, except playgrounds and other areas of congregation where social distancing cannot be abided

However, golf courses are not essential

However, use of boat launches and marinas for recreational vessels is not considered essential

