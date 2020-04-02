Golf courses must implement new rules but can stay open during pandemic

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you look at New York state’s list of businesses allowed to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic you might be surprised by an entry.

Golf courses.

Unlike salons, barbershops, and even malls, which have been ordered to shutdown as of Friday as long as course owners follow a strict set of CDC and state guidelines they can stay open.

While they could have easily been ordered to close, given the already short golf season owners say they might not have made it.

“If we don’t make money from April until say October it’s very difficult to make it through the next year,” said Dave Essig, owner of Hickory Hill golf course in Baldwinsville.

Despite mixed messages from the state early on, Essig says he’s glad they made the decision they did but the impact of the pandemic isn’t lost on him.

“We want everybody to be safe, we want the virus to go away as quickly as possible but we do need the income,” Essig said.

The new rules restrict access to indoor areas including clubhouses, restrooms, and bar/restaurant space, golf carts can only be operated by one person, no equipment can be shared and social distancing must be adhered to by staff golfers at all times, which means no handshakes.

As for another rule that involves not touching the flag stick, Essig and his staff found a unique solution.

“We took a swimming noodle, cut about a foot of it off the end, sliced it down, put in on the bottom of the flag stick and stuck it in the hole,” he said.

When golfers hit the green and are lining up for their putt instead of sinking their shot if the ball hits the noodle, it counts and no one has to touch the flag stick.

Essig says credit cards are being sanitized after each transaction and for now people won’t be required to sign. All equipment including carts is also being sanitized after each use.

“Just keep your distance a little bit you may know these people well but you don’t know who they’ve been exposed to and that’s a very important point,” said Essig.

Other courses like Foxfire in Baldwinsville also have the new CDC and state guidelines in place and are also limiting the number of people allowed to play at a time.

“We’re trying to do everything we can think of to make sure people stay safe but still come out and enjoy the place,” Essig added.