Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature

(WIVB) – Google Maps is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see how prevalent cases of COVID-19 are in a given area.
When you open the app, if you click on the upper right-hand corner of the screen, you will get an option that says “COVID-19 info.”
The data will then show a seven-day average of new cases, along with a label indicating if cases are trending lower or higher.
