Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

ALBANY N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update regarding COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

At Saturday’s press conference, Cuomo reported record highs for confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus in a single day in New York State.

Before the press conference on Sunday, Johns Hopkins University was reporting 114,174 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The second highest for any state is New Jersey with 34,124.

To watch Cuomo’s press conference live, click on the player at the top of the page. If you see the weather radar, it will automatically change to the press conference closer to 11 a.m.

