Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that state’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 728 people

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo re-iterated the need for ventilators in the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s death toll from the virus rose to 728 people Saturday.

While some ventilators have been acquired from the Federal Government, Cuomo is still pointing toward a number of 30,000 ventilators are needed in preparation for an expected apex or peak in the pandemic in the state in 14 to 21 days.

With cases expected to mushroom toward the mid-to-late-April peak, nurses made anguished pleas Saturday for more protective equipment and rebuffed officials’ claims that supplies are adequate. Cuomo took a manual-pump air mask in hand to show what might lie in store if needed ventilators don’t arrive.