Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that state’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 728 people

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo re-iterated the need for ventilators in the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s death toll from the virus rose to 728 people Saturday.

While some ventilators have been acquired from the Federal Government, Cuomo is still pointing toward a number of 30,000 ventilators are needed in preparation for an expected apex or peak in the pandemic in the state in 14 to 21 days.

With cases expected to mushroom toward the mid-to-late-April peak, nurses made anguished pleas Saturday for more protective equipment and rebuffed officials’ claims that supplies are adequate. Cuomo took a manual-pump air mask in hand to show what might lie in store if needed ventilators don’t arrive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected