Gov. Cuomo addresses grocery store distancing concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily briefing on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked about the concerns of essential workers in grocery stores when it comes to customers not wearing masks or not properly social distancing.
The governor has said that everyone who is not able to social distance must wear a mask in public, but even admitted it would be impossible to enforce.
In Oneida County, an executive order requiring face masks in all stores and restaurants went into place on Friday at noon. That means businesses will be fined if they let people in without masks.
And in Madison County, officials are urging business owners to ask customers to leave if they don’t have a mask. This is something that the governor said is a good idea.
If I’m a private grocery store owner and we have social distancing requirements in place and masks in place, I think, unless the lawyers want to argue with me, if I’m a private grocery store owner I would deny admission to a person who was not wearing a mask. You can endanger my patrons, endanger my employees, I would do that. I think the private grocery store owner would be in their rights.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Many stores have limited the number of people allowed in at once and also introduced one-way aisles as a way to keep people apart.
