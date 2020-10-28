Gov. Cuomo advises against large gatherings this Thanksgiving

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WIVB) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, many people are planning to spend time with their families.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning against large family gatherings.

During a conference call on Wednesday, Cuomo said that while residents are not banned from traveling around the country to see family, he stressed that people must follow the state’s travel advisory quarantine guidelines.

“My personal advice is that the best way to say “I love you” this Thanksgiving, the best way to say “I’m thankful for you”, is to say “I love you so much, I’m so thankful for you, that I don’t want to endanger you so we’ll celebrate virtually,” Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo also announced that county and city governments will be allowed to issue mask mandates for students in area schools.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected