Gov. Cuomo announces an additional 533 cases of coronavirus, NYC entering Phase Three of reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening on Monday, but indoor dining will not reopen there.
The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and, until recently, was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states’ experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow. As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combating this virus. I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY’s reopening safe and successful.Governor Andrew Cuomo
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 832 (-12)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-9)
- Number ICU – 178 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 116 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 70,968 (+91)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 24,904
Of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 533, or 0.84 percent, were reported positive. The 533 new cases that were confirmed on Saturday is the third lowest number the state has reported in a single day since March 17. The other two days were June 28 and 29.
Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.10%
|0.90%
|0.60%
|Central New York
|0.90%
|1.40%
|1.50%
|Finger Lakes
|1.80%
|0.70%
|0.90%
|Long Island
|0.90%
|1.00%
|0.80%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.40%
|1.10%
|0.80%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.90%
|1.20%
|1.10%
|New York City
|1.50%
|1.40%
|0.90%
|North Country
|1.20%
|0.30%
|0.60%
|Southern Tier
|0.50%
|0.90%
|0.30%
|Western New York
|1.70%
|1.40%
|0.70%
Central New York showed the worst infection rate among all of New York State’s regions on Saturday, but 1.5% is still quite low compared to the months prior.
The data reported on Sunday brings the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 397,131.
For a look at the coronavirus data by county in Central New York, click here.
