Gov. Cuomo announces an additional 533 cases of coronavirus, NYC entering Phase Three of reopening

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening on Monday, but indoor dining will not reopen there.

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and, until recently, was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states’ experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow.   As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combating this virus.  I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY’s reopening safe and successful.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 832 (-12)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-9)
  • Number ICU – 178 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 116 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 70,968 (+91)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 24,904

Of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 533, or 0.84 percent, were reported positive. The 533 new cases that were confirmed on Saturday is the third lowest number the state has reported in a single day since March 17. The other two days were June 28 and 29.

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.10%0.90%0.60%
Central New York0.90%1.40%1.50%
Finger Lakes1.80%0.70%0.90%
Long Island0.90%1.00%0.80%
Mid-Hudson1.40%1.10%0.80%
Mohawk Valley2.90%1.20%1.10%
New York City1.50%1.40%0.90%
North Country1.20%0.30%0.60%
Southern Tier0.50%0.90%0.30%
Western New York1.70%1.40%0.70%

Central New York showed the worst infection rate among all of New York State’s regions on Saturday, but 1.5% is still quite low compared to the months prior.

The data reported on Sunday brings the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 397,131.

For a look at the coronavirus data by county in Central New York, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected