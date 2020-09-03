Gov. Cuomo: Any FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by New York State Department of Health

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — On a conference call with media Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health would review any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for use by the federal government.

The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

The governor recommends that New Yorkers wait on taking any federally approved vaccine until it is reviewed by the state department of health.

“The President says he’s going to have a vaccine,” Gov. Cuomo said. “CDC is talking about a vaccine in early November. How convenient. It’s going to be an Election Day miracle drug. Some people are concerned that the vaccine may wind up being hydroxychloroquine, so the State Department of Health before we recommend that New Yorkers take a vaccine, the State Department of Health will be reviewing all the protocol and research by the FDA and whatever federal authorities say it’s safe and effective. So, we will, before we recommend New Yorkers take any vaccine, we will have the state Department of Health review it.”

The governor also announced Thursday that state-approved casinos could reopen September 9 with proper safety protocol in place.