Gov. Cuomo: COVID vaccinations continue but New Yorkers should still practice safe behaviors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 is still front and center in New York State, and although we continue to make progress vaccinating New Yorkers, it’s still a time to practice safe behaviors and care about your fellow citizens. New vaccination sites are opening and eligibility continues to expand, but the infection rate is also a function of what we do to slow the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are important tools we can use to protect each other from this virus. We’re going to defeat COVID and return to more fulfilling lives together, but in the meantime everyone needs to stay vigilant.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 220,369

Total Positive – 8,382

Percent Positive – 3.80%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,651 (-64)

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.47%

Patients Newly Admitted – 602

Hospital Counties – 52

Number ICU – 899 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 533 (+10)

Total Discharges – 161,761 (+575)

Deaths – 62

Total Deaths – 40,513

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 100 0.01% 30% Central New York 47 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 161 0.01% 40% Long Island 782 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 539 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 56 0.01% 37% New York City 2,651 0.03% 31% North Country 20 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 75 0.01% 51% Western New York 220 0.02% 36% Statewide 4,651 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 232 190 18% Central New York 262 179 33% Finger Lakes 397 236 41% Long Island 852 646 24% Mid-Hudson 681 408 41% Mohawk Valley 97 84 23% New York City 2,571 1,948 24% North Country 63 33 47% Southern Tier 126 63 47% Western New York 545 337 40% Statewide 5,826 4,124 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 2.43% 2.40% 2.39% Central New York 1.03% 1.03% 1.01% Finger Lakes 2.00% 2.04% 2.09% Long Island 4.34% 4.34% 4.38% Mid-Hudson 4.80% 4.71% 4.75% Mohawk Valley 1.66% 1.59% 1.58% New York City 4.26% 4.21% 4.26% North Country 1.44% 1.38% 1.34% Southern Tier 0.77% 0.75% 0.76% Western New York 3.15% 3.29% 3.48% Statewide 3.46% 3.43% 3.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 4.66% 4.41% 4.65% Brooklyn 4.20% 4.10% 4.29% Manhattan 2.82% 2.74% 2.82% Queens 4.91% 4.54% 4.81% Staten Island 4.78% 4.71% 5.05%

Of the 1,858,432 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,613 77 Allegany 3,029 11 Broome 16,576 46 Cattaraugus 4,813 21 Cayuga 5,615 5 Chautauqua 7,927 25 Chemung 6,836 18 Chenango 2,818 21 Clinton 4,187 10 Columbia 3,690 16 Cortland 3,406 7 Delaware 1,913 19 Dutchess 26,044 151 Erie 73,990 429 Essex 1,439 2 Franklin 2,301 3 Fulton 3,768 20 Genesee 4,786 17 Greene 2,962 12 Hamilton 294 1 Herkimer 4,772 10 Jefferson 5,216 13 Lewis 2,321 10 Livingston 3,799 8 Madison 4,105 11 Monroe 56,688 153 Montgomery 3,585 25 Nassau 167,557 676 Niagara 16,540 50 NYC 832,259 4,185 Oneida 20,828 37 Onondaga 34,235 59 Ontario 6,333 23 Orange 43,231 216 Orleans 2,591 10 Oswego 6,608 23 Otsego 2,911 21 Putnam 9,527 59 Rensselaer 10,004 31 Rockland 43,585 210 Saratoga 13,389 51 Schenectady 11,822 47 Schoharie 1,411 10 Schuyler 929 2 Seneca 1,788 5 St. Lawrence 5,928 5 Steuben 5,928 20 Suffolk 182,442 824 Sullivan 5,535 53 Tioga 3,128 6 Tompkins 3,894 16 Ulster 11,979 61 Warren 3,180 16 Washington 2,676 12 Wayne 4,842 15 Westchester 119,732 490 Wyoming 3,069 8 Yates 1,058 0

Tuesday, 62 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,513. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: