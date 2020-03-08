Gov. Cuomo: ‘Facts don’t justify frenzy’ amid coronavirus outbreak

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the public to stay calm as the coronavirus continues to spread through New York State.

Gov. Cuomo said there were 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State since his update on Saturday. This brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases across the state to 105, the second-most of any state in the U.S.

The Governor stated the biggest problem area continues to be Westchester County where there are now 82 confirmed cases.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in New York:

Westchester County – 82

New York City – 12

Nassau County – 5

Rockland County – 2

Saratoga County – 2

Suffolk County – 1

Ulster County – 1

The Governor also said people have more anxiety about the virus than the facts would indicate, and the biggest problem with the virus is the fear it is insinuating.

As of Sunday, there have been no reported deaths from COVID-19 in New York State. Cuomo added that the virus is primarily dangerous to “vulnerable populations,” meaning the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

During the press conference, the Governor also called on the CDC to approve more labs to do testing for the virus in New York State.

According to Cuomo, testing is the best thing New York State can do to try and stop the spread, and he wants the state to perform over 1,000 tests a day. On Saturday, Cuomo announced that six labs had been approved for testing, including Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

To help slow and stop the spread, Cuomo warned people about shaking hands and said an elbow bump should be used instead.

The Governor also urged businesses to have a “liberal sick leave policy” and allow workers to work from home if they can.

As he did on Saturday, the governor also warned the public about companies’ price gouging during the coronavirus outbreak.

Price gouging is illegal, and anyone who suspects it is happening should call 1-800-697-1220.

If you have questions about the virus, there is a toll-free hotline you can call at (888)-364-3065.

