Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS; positive rate remains below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening. While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent — we must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now.  Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 573 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 84
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 133 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 64 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 73,609 (+79)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,195

Of the 74,857 test results reported to New York State Friday, 703, or 0.93%, were positive.

Central New York continues to outperform the state’s average, as only 0.8% of tests that came back Friday were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.8%0.7%0.9%
Central New York0.6%0.8%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.8%0.8%
Long Island1.0%0.9%0.9%
Mid-Hudson1.0%0.7%0.7%
Mohawk Valley1.5%0.9%0.9%
New York City1.1%1.1%1.1%
North Country0.4%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.5%1.2%1.2%
Western New York0.9%1.7%1.7%

The Governor also confirmed 703 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 420,345 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 420,345 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,5818
Allegany790
Broome1,1205
Cattaraugus1651
Cayuga1510
Chautauqua2534
Chemung1713
Chenango2150
Clinton1270
Columbia5394
Cortland950
Delaware1051
Dutchess4,60011
Erie8,85059
Essex550
Franklin540
Fulton2952
Genesee2770
Greene2910
Hamilton80
Herkimer2733
Jefferson1400
Lewis412
Livingston1762
Madison4120
Monroe4,92221
Montgomery1722
Nassau43,62848
Niagara1,4943
NYC227,584326
Oneida2,14213
Onondaga3,5659
Ontario3570
Orange11,15627
Orleans2981
Oswego2532
Otsego1160
Putnam1,4471
Rensselaer7612
Rockland13,93611
Saratoga7553
Schenectady1,0583
Schoharie690
Schuyler220
Seneca892
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben2981
Suffolk43,74968
Sullivan1,4880
Tioga1930
Tompkins2341
Ulster2,0578
Warren3081
Washington2571
Wayne2490
Westchester36,18044
Wyoming1160
Yates560

Friday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Kings1
Manhattan1
Queens1
Rensselaer1

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.

