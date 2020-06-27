Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday COVID-19 update; Central New York region has one of the lowest infection rates

(NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.

“In New York, our response to COVID-19 has always been by the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus. While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance – be New York Tough!”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 908 (down 43 from the day before)

Patients Newly Admitted – 78 (+16)

Number ICU – 230 (down -14 from the day before)

Number ICU that are intubated – 144 (down -2 from the day before)

Total Discharges – 70,236 (+121 from the day before)

Deaths – 13

Total Deaths Statewide – 24,830

Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 703, or .96%, were reported positive. Friday’s tests performed in Central New York show only a 0.5% infection rate for the region.

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY New York City 1.20% 1.40% 1.00% Capital Region 0.80% 0.90% 0.80% Central New York 1.10% 1.40% 0.50% Finger Lakes 1.40% 1.60% 1.30% Long Island 1.00% 1.10% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.20% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.20% 2.00% 2.40% North Country 0.30% 0.20% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.50% 1.20% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 1.40% 0.90%

The governor also confirmed 703 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 391,923. Of the 391,923 people who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,091 7 Allegany 58 0 Broome 701 4 Cattaraugus 123 0 Cayuga 111 2 Chautauqua 123 1 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 146 1 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 461 1 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,191 12 Erie 7,206 25 Essex 42 1 Franklin 29 1 Fulton 249 1 Genesee 237 5 Greene 260 3 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 154 5 Jefferson 85 0 Lewis 26 0 Livingston 126 0 Madison 351 0 Monroe 3,676 35 Montgomery 116 3 Nassau 41,725 41 Niagara 1,223 10 NYC 214,434 364 Oneida 1,547 27 Onondaga 2,791 9 Ontario 254 2 Orange 10,710 12 Orleans 280 1 Oswego 194 2 Otsego 84 1 Putnam 1,319 2 Rensselaer 550 1 Rockland 13,566 9 Saratoga 546 6 Schenectady 786 5 Schoharie 57 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 69 0 St. Lawrence 218 0 Steuben 264 0 Suffolk 41,253 45 Sullivan 1,451 2 Tioga 142 1 Tompkins 175 0 Ulster 1,773 5 Warren 263 0 Washington 245 0 Wayne 161 2 Westchester 34,748 48 Wyoming 95 1 Yates 45 0

Many counties are still finding new cases of the virus each day, which means the fight against COVID-19 is still not over in New York State, and people must continue to social distance.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9