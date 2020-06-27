Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday COVID-19 update; Central New York region has one of the lowest infection rates

(NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.
“In New York, our response to COVID-19 has always been by the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus. While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance – be New York Tough!”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 908 (down 43 from the day before)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 78 (+16)
- Number ICU – 230 (down -14 from the day before)
- Number ICU that are intubated – 144 (down -2 from the day before)
- Total Discharges – 70,236 (+121 from the day before)
- Deaths – 13
- Total Deaths Statewide – 24,830
Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 703, or .96%, were reported positive. Friday’s tests performed in Central New York show only a 0.5% infection rate for the region.
Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|New York City
|1.20%
|1.40%
|1.00%
|Capital Region
|0.80%
|0.90%
|0.80%
|Central New York
|1.10%
|1.40%
|0.50%
|Finger Lakes
|1.40%
|1.60%
|1.30%
|Long Island
|1.00%
|1.10%
|0.90%
|Hudson Valley
|1.10%
|1.20%
|1.00%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.20%
|2.00%
|2.40%
|North Country
|0.30%
|0.20%
|0.20%
|Southern Tier
|0.50%
|1.20%
|0.30%
|Western New York
|0.80%
|1.40%
|0.90%
The governor also confirmed 703 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 391,923. Of the 391,923 people who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,091
|7
|Allegany
|58
|0
|Broome
|701
|4
|Cattaraugus
|123
|0
|Cayuga
|111
|2
|Chautauqua
|123
|1
|Chemung
|139
|0
|Chenango
|146
|1
|Clinton
|101
|0
|Columbia
|461
|1
|Cortland
|44
|0
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,191
|12
|Erie
|7,206
|25
|Essex
|42
|1
|Franklin
|29
|1
|Fulton
|249
|1
|Genesee
|237
|5
|Greene
|260
|3
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|154
|5
|Jefferson
|85
|0
|Lewis
|26
|0
|Livingston
|126
|0
|Madison
|351
|0
|Monroe
|3,676
|35
|Montgomery
|116
|3
|Nassau
|41,725
|41
|Niagara
|1,223
|10
|NYC
|214,434
|364
|Oneida
|1,547
|27
|Onondaga
|2,791
|9
|Ontario
|254
|2
|Orange
|10,710
|12
|Orleans
|280
|1
|Oswego
|194
|2
|Otsego
|84
|1
|Putnam
|1,319
|2
|Rensselaer
|550
|1
|Rockland
|13,566
|9
|Saratoga
|546
|6
|Schenectady
|786
|5
|Schoharie
|57
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|69
|0
|St. Lawrence
|218
|0
|Steuben
|264
|0
|Suffolk
|41,253
|45
|Sullivan
|1,451
|2
|Tioga
|142
|1
|Tompkins
|175
|0
|Ulster
|1,773
|5
|Warren
|263
|0
|Washington
|245
|0
|Wayne
|161
|2
|Westchester
|34,748
|48
|Wyoming
|95
|1
|Yates
|45
|0
Many counties are still finding new cases of the virus each day, which means the fight against COVID-19 is still not over in New York State, and people must continue to social distance.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tompkins County transit system extends no-fare policy through September 5th
- What to expect at the doctor’s office during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Oneida County announces 3 new potential COVID-19 exposures
- Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday COVID-19 update; Central New York region has one of the lowest infection rates
- WATCH: Widespread rain is gone, few scattered showers remain
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App