Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part,” Governor Cuomo said. “The COVID war still needs to be fought, and while many feel COVID fatigue, that is a luxury we cannot afford. If we tire before the enemy, the enemy wins – it’s that simple. I am confident that we can defeat this and rebuild stronger than ever before. Until that day comes, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep fighting the good fight together – wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 249,955

Total Positive – 12,720

Percent Positive – 5.09%

Patient Hospitalization – 8,613 (-189)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,021

Hospital Counties – 57

Number ICU – 1,527 (-35)

Number ICU with Intubation – 997 (-26)

Total Discharges – 121,923 (+1,022)

Deaths – 160

Total Deaths – 34,069

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 504 0.05% 24% Central New York 247 0.03% 29% Finger Lakes 692 0.06% 33% Long Island 1,586 0.06% 28% Mid-Hudson 1,009 0.04% 40% Mohawk Valley 245 0.05% 25% New York City 3,558 0.04% 31% North Country 106 0.03% 50% Southern Tier 243 0.04% 43% Western New York 423 0.03% 34% Statewide 8,613 0.04% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 258 212 18% Central New York 262 187 30% Finger Lakes 397 296 22% Long Island 861 682 20% Mid-Hudson 685 434 37% Mohawk Valley 131 99 24% New York City 2,553 2,042 23% North Country 61 35 33% Southern Tier 125 78 35% Western New York 545 327 39% NYS TOTAL 5,878 4,392 26%

Saturday, 249,955 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.09% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 6.91% 6.90% 6.74% Central New York 5.56% 5.29% 5.34% Finger Lakes 6.07% 5.78% 5.52% Long Island 7.31% 7.10% 6.99% Mid-Hudson 6.91% 6.92% 6.85% Mohawk Valley 7.13% 7.08% 6.70% New York City 5.71% 5.71% 5.68% North Country 7.04% 6.69% 6.55% Southern Tier 3.52% 3.30% 3.23% Western New York 6.02% 6.01% 5.89% Statewide 6.15% 6.07% 5.99%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 7.44% 7.49% 7.50% Brooklyn 6.03% 5.90% 5.82% Manhattan 3.81% 3.74% 3.69% Queens 6.42% 6.50% 6.49% Staten Island 6.32% 6.10% 6.15%

Of the 1,326,987 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 17,485 198 Allegany 2,459 17 Broome 11,924 120 Cattaraugus 3,607 26 Cayuga 4,689 34 Chautauqua 6,013 66 Chemung 5,834 52 Chenango 1,926 38 Clinton 2,424 64 Columbia 2,723 30 Cortland 2,753 15 Delaware 1,119 19 Dutchess 17,813 190 Erie 54,502 405 Essex 1,037 12 Franklin 1,332 35 Fulton 2,330 39 Genesee 3,855 21 Greene 2,202 24 Hamilton 166 5 Herkimer 3,931 35 Jefferson 3,562 86 Lewis 1,645 32 Livingston 2,877 33 Madison 3,327 39 Monroe 46,064 358 Montgomery 2,438 38 Nassau 121,002 1,069 Niagara 12,843 125 NYC 560,726 5,760 Oneida 17,657 117 Onondaga 29,039 242 Ontario 4,939 35 Orange 30,288 276 Orleans 2,032 8 Oswego 5,176 53 Otsego 1,871 28 Putnam 6,927 103 Rensselaer 7,450 101 Rockland 33,124 176 Saratoga 9,951 109 Schenectady 9,231 100 Schoharie 975 15 Schuyler 756 5 Seneca 1,325 27 St. Lawrence 4,006 68 Steuben 4,774 34 Suffolk 135,174 1,117 Sullivan 4,015 21 Tioga 2,346 33 Tompkins 2,831 20 Ulster 8,227 98 Warren 2,259 14 Washington 1,679 35 Wayne 3,899 54 Westchester 89,225 821 Wyoming 2,318 15 Yates 885 10

Saturday, 160 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,069. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: