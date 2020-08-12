Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Wednesday announced that 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State Tuesday, a new record high for tests in a single day. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re continuing to move forward protecting New Yorkers, slowing the spread and saving lives as the COVID-19 pandemic rages throughout much of the country and threatens the reduction in the numbers we’ve achieved here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York is reaching new heights in its ability to track and trace the virus, and that’s evidenced by the record number of tests—nearly 88,000—that were reported yesterday. As we prepare for the fall, I urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and I urge local governments to enforce state guidance on reopening.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 558 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 89
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 123 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 62 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 73,842 (+63)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 25,218

Of the 87,776 test results reported to New York State Wednesday, 700, or 0.79 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.8%1.2%0.7%
Central New York0.6%0.4%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.6%0.7%
Long Island1.2%0.8%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.7%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.5%1.3%0.5%
New York City0.9%0.9%0.8%
North Country0.2%0.4%0.1%
Southern Tier0.4%0.6%0.3%
Western New York0.8%1.3%0.5%

The Governor also confirmed 700 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 422,703 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 422,703 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,62410
Allegany800
Broome1,1507
Cattaraugus1680
Cayuga1614
Chautauqua2580
Chemung1771
Chenango2180
Clinton1290
Columbia5482
Cortland961
Delaware1060
Dutchess4,63112
Erie9,01326
Essex560
Franklin540
Fulton2992
Genesee2801
Greene2951
Hamilton80
Herkimer2770
Jefferson1420
Lewis461
Livingston1760
Madison4141
Monroe5,03533
Montgomery1770
Nassau43,76137
Niagara1,5142
NYC228,729386
Oneida2,1805
Onondaga3,61311
Ontario3631
Orange11,19111
Orleans2980
Oswego2572
Otsego1180
Putnam1,4501
Rensselaer78010
Rockland13,96612
Saratoga7681
Schenectady1,0794
Schoharie690
Schuyler220
Seneca910
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben3000
Suffolk43,94855
Sullivan1,4911
Tioga1940
Tompkins2340
Ulster2,0771
Warren3120
Washington2600
Wayne2586
Westchester36,32452
Wyoming1180
Yates570

Tuesday, there were seven deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,218. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie2
Kings1
Manhattan1
Queens2

