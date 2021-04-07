Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The war against COVID is not yet won and I encourage all New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks: wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccine rates are a testament to what can be accomplished when we work together toward a common goal. We must all fight against complacency and do our best to keep each other and ourselves safe. To be New York Tough means to be united and loving and in that same spirit, let’s protect our neighbors and communities by following the health guidance.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 221,674
  • Total Positive – 7,213
  • Percent Positive – 3.25%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.48%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,526 (-7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 616
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 950 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 593 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 165,404 (+566)
  • Deaths – 59
  • Total Deaths – 40,922

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1010.01%33%
Central New York570.01%35%
Finger Lakes1770.01%42%
Long Island7960.03%35%
Mid-Hudson5140.02%45%
Mohawk Valley590.01%40%
New York City2,4660.03%33%
North Country230.01%57%
Southern Tier760.01%51%
Western New York2570.02%39%
Statewide4,5260.02%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23719118%
Central New York26217734%
Finger Lakes39724041%
Long Island85264624%
Mid-Hudson67438443%
Mohawk Valley977423%
New York City2,5771,99624%
North Country593246%
Southern Tier1266444%
Western New York54533739%
Statewide5,8264,14130%

Tuesday, 221,674 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.25% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region2.37%2.27%2.25%
Central New York1.36%1.32%1.45%
Finger Lakes2.65%2.58%2.69%
Long Island4.37%4.34%4.27%
Mid-Hudson4.63%4.63%4.34%
Mohawk Valley1.64%1.61%1.61%
New York City4.22%4.24%4.11%
North Country1.64%1.68%1.79%
Southern Tier0.76%0.77%0.72%
Western New York4.72%4.56%4.72%
Statewide3.57%3.57%3.48%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx4.45%4.31%4.48%
Brooklyn4.26%4.34%4.52%
Manhattan2.66%2.52%2.62%
Queens4.79%4.66%4.71%
Staten Island4.96%4.87%4.97%

Of the 1,909,964 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,01146
Allegany3,0848
Broome16,88139
Cattaraugus4,92320
Cayuga5,69817
Chautauqua8,07718
Chemung6,93814
Chenango2,91212
Clinton4,34223
Columbia3,74710
Cortland3,4574
Delaware2,04012
Dutchess26,899123
Erie77,089424
Essex1,4693
Franklin2,3454
Fulton3,87919
Genesee4,89113
Greene3,0259
Hamilton2940
Herkimer4,82410
Jefferson5,30516
Lewis2,3716
Livingston3,8637
Madison4,17312
Monroe58,139228
Montgomery3,71112
Nassau171,738553
Niagara17,15680
NYC857,2663,467
Oneida21,02138
Onondaga34,86895
Ontario6,51929
Orange44,565195
Orleans2,6509
Oswego6,75830
Otsego3,03023
Putnam9,83549
Rensselaer10,28537
Rockland44,503119
Saratoga13,82674
Schenectady12,04648
Schoharie1,4629
Schuyler9636
Seneca1,8143
St. Lawrence6,02214
Steuben6,06213
Suffolk187,149662
Sullivan5,78249
Tioga3,23219
Tompkins3,9659
Ulster12,43759
Warren3,2609
Washington2,75516
Wayne4,98225
Westchester122,412346
Wyoming3,14517
Yates1,0692

Tuesday, 59 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,922. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx9
Chemung1
Delaware1
Dutchess2
Erie3
Greene1
Kings11
Manhattan4
Nassau5
Oneida1
Putnam1
Queens5
Richmond4
Rockland3
Steuben1
Suffolk6
Westchester1

