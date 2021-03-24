Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are making good progress getting vaccines into arms and keeping our COVID numbers in check, but this war is not over and the new variants demand continued vigilance by all of us,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate more New Yorkers every single day and we have established the capacity to do even more. We will get through this pandemic safely and make it to the light at the end of the tunnel as long as everyone continues being smart.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 207,496
  • Total Positive – 7,278
  • Percent Positive – 3.51%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,641 (-40)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 614
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 918 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 596 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 158,173 (+538)
  • Deaths – 71
  • Total Deaths – 40,096

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1100.01%33%
Central New York430.01%32%
Finger Lakes1280.01%42%
Long Island8140.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5510.02%44%
Mohawk Valley530.01%39%
New York City2,6890.03%31%
North Country170.00%57%
Southern Tier730.01%50%
Western New York1630.01%39%
Statewide4,6410.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23518921%
Central New York26217831%
Finger Lakes39724139%
Long Island84867623%
Mid-Hudson68041541%
Mohawk Valley977026%
New York City2,5982,05221%
North Country633453%
Southern Tier1267445%
Western New York54531344%
Statewide5,8514,24228%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region1.93%2.04%2.13%
Central New York0.93%0.95%0.93%
Finger Lakes1.77%1.80%1.86%
Long Island4.44%4.37%4.38%
Mid-Hudson4.62%4.69%4.76%
Mohawk Valley1.70%1.86%1.84%
New York City4.06%4.08%4.14%
North Country1.43%1.52%1.44%
Southern Tier0.58%0.65%0.64%
Western New York2.38%2.48%2.51%
Statewide3.29%3.33%3.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx4.39%4.43%4.51%
Brooklyn3.92%4.03%4.33%
Manhattan2.49%2.51%2.60%
Queens4.59%4.46%4.81%
Staten Island4.30%4.29%4.75%

Of the 1,801,756 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,14163
Allegany2,9891
Broome16,25443
Cattaraugus4,68314
Cayuga5,5457
Chautauqua7,75614
Chemung6,67613
Chenango2,68615
Clinton4,05524
Columbia3,6148
Cortland3,35610
Delaware1,81712
Dutchess25,132155
Erie71,050224
Essex1,4184
Franklin2,2624
Fulton3,66411
Genesee4,6855
Greene2,88419
Hamilton2910
Herkimer4,7249
Jefferson5,13514
Lewis2,2338
Livingston3,74410
Madison4,01716
Monroe55,461126
Montgomery3,44814
Nassau163,084603
Niagara16,13044
NYC803,4403,809
Oneida20,56942
Onondaga33,73647
Ontario6,18918
Orange41,627257
Orleans2,5556
Oswego6,45918
Otsego2,77513
Putnam9,18640
Rensselaer9,73934
Rockland42,384134
Saratoga12,97349
Schenectady11,52353
Schoharie1,3724
Schuyler9050
Seneca1,7609
St. Lawrence5,8573
Steuben5,79119
Suffolk177,334665
Sullivan5,30436
Tioga3,0409
Tompkins3,75715
Ulster11,44591
Warren3,07911
Washington2,56912
Wayne4,7236
Westchester116,664375
Wyoming3,0228
Yates1,0455

Tuesday, 71 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx11
Dutchess1
Erie2
Genesee1
Kings15
Manhattan9
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau5
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Queens7
Richmond4
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk5
Westchester5



