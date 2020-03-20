Gov. Cuomo seeks to ease concerns over possible NYC ‘shelter-in-place’

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he is not going to impose Martial Law and that comes as he tries to ease what he says is panic over the possibility of New York City neighbors being told to shelter-in-place.
Cuomo also addressed how both local and national economies will be impacted by the outbreak.
The economic consequences here for the MTA, for the state budget, for county budgets, for town budgets, village budgets, all the public authorities is just a big question mark. They’ve all lost tremendous revenues and we’re going to have to figure out as a nation how to deal with this.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
New York has confirmed more than 5,000 cases as of Thursday night, according to Johns Hopkins.
Cuomo said this number is driven by a dramatic increase in testing.
