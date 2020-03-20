Closings
Gov. Cuomo seeks to ease concerns over possible NYC ‘shelter-in-place’

Coronavirus
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he is not going to impose Martial Law and that comes as he tries to ease what he says is panic over the possibility of New York City neighbors being told to shelter-in-place.

Cuomo also addressed how both local and national economies will be impacted by the outbreak.

The economic consequences here for the MTA, for the state budget, for county budgets, for town budgets, village budgets, all the public authorities is just a big question mark. They’ve all lost tremendous revenues and we’re going to have to figure out as a nation how to deal with this.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York has confirmed more than 5,000 cases as of Thursday night, according to Johns Hopkins.

Cuomo said this number is driven by a dramatic increase in testing.

