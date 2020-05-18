Gov. Cuomo stresses personal responsibility during reopening

(WSYR-TV) — Across New York State, 106 more people lost their life to the coronavirus on Sunday, but the total number of hospitalizations continues to go down.

In his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in Buffalo where he said he expects the region to be cleared for Phase One opening on Tuesday.

That region was lacking in one metric and that is having the proper number of contact tracers in place. They hope to meet that metric on Tuesday.

But, Cuomo warned people that nice weather and Phase One reopening can lead to deadly consequences if people aren’t responsible.

None of this is predetermined. This is all a function of what we do today going forward. And the smarter, more disciplined we are, the lower that infection rate will climb. The lower the infection rate climbs, the more you increase the economic activity… it is a formula, it is math. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor also said that he is willing to work with sports teams to get games back on TV without fans being in the venue.