Gov. Cuomo updating New Yorkers on pandemic response, Bills playoffs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the statewide coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon. The major focus of the update was the “pilot program” involving the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming playoff appearance.

The pilot program will see fans at the game, so long as the wear mask, social distance, and test negative for coronavirus before entry. Pre-game, tailgating will be banned. Post-game, contact tracing will be conducted. Dr. Robert Zucker, Commissioner of New York’s Department of Health, also cautioned New Yorkers to avoid all gatherings and parties.

In terms of coronavirus infections, Cuomo highlighted the Finger Lakes region, which posted consistently high numbers. The region remains a hotspot in the state. According to the governor, “This will change when the community changes it. It’s almost that simple. They know the precautions. They know the facts about how the virus spreads.”

Cuomo also talked about opening Moynihan Train Hall. He referred to Penn Station as miserable, likening it to a catacomb.