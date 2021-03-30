Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 4,715.



Of the 151,437 tests reported yesterday, 6,488 were positive (4.28% of total).



“New Yorkers have shown time and again the strength and discipline it takes to fight COVID, but there’s more work to be done before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and while those efforts are bearing fruit, we need everyone to keep up the vigilance,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expanding eligibility and opening more vaccine sites around the state but the new variants are a concern. I urge New Yorkers to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and following the public health guidance as we work to defeat the COVID beast for good.”

Vaccination Update:



29.9% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 17.3% have completed their vaccine series.



-172,128 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours

-9,229,098 total doses administered to date



It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 151,437

– 151,437 Total Positive – 6,488

– 6,488 Percent Positive – 4.28%

– 4.28% Patient Hospitalization – 4,715 (+140)

– 4,715 (+140) 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.43%

– 3.43% Patients Newly Admitted – 513

– 513 Hospital Counties – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 903 (+13)

– 903 (+13) Number ICU with Intubation – 523 (+2)

– 523 (+2) Total Discharges – 161,186 (+318)

– 161,186 (+318) Deaths – 61

– 61 Total Deaths – 40,451

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 108 0.01% 30% Central New York 50 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 159 0.01% 40% Long Island 827 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 556 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 52 0.01% 38% New York City 2,670 0.03% 31% North Country 18 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 69 0.01% 50% Western New York 206 0.01% 36% Statewide 4,715 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 234 178 18% Central New York 262 173 33% Finger Lakes 397 228 41% Long Island 856 633 23% Mid-Hudson 678 392 41% Mohawk Valley 97 79 25% New York City 2,579 1,910 23% North Country 57 29 47% Southern Tier 126 66 46% Western New York 545 339 41% Statewide 5,831 4,027 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.42% 2.43% 2.40% Central New York 1.00% 1.03% 1.03% Finger Lakes 1.94% 2.00% 2.04% Long Island 4.37% 4.34% 4.34% Mid-Hudson 4.76% 4.80% 4.71% Mohawk Valley 1.71% 1.66% 1.59% New York City 4.31% 4.26% 4.21% North Country 1.41% 1.44% 1.38% Southern Tier 0.73% 0.77% 0.75% Western New York 3.00% 3.15% 3.29% Statewide 3.45% 3.46% 3.43%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 4.92% 4.66% 4.41% Brooklyn 4.59% 4.20% 4.10% Manhattan 2.97% 2.82% 2.74% Queens 5.34% 4.91% 4.54% Staten Island 4.95% 4.78% 4.71%

Of the 1,850,050 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,536 60 Allegany 3,018 4 Broome 16,530 38 Cattaraugus 4,792 31 Cayuga 5,610 11 Chautauqua 7,902 35 Chemung 6,818 21 Chenango 2,797 13 Clinton 4,177 22 Columbia 3,674 10 Cortland 3,399 9 Delaware 1,894 7 Dutchess 25,893 86 Erie 73,561 390 Essex 1,437 2 Franklin 2,298 6 Fulton 3,748 11 Genesee 4,769 9 Greene 2,950 6 Hamilton 293 0 Herkimer 4,762 5 Jefferson 5,203 9 Lewis 2,311 9 Livingston 3,791 11 Madison 4,094 8 Monroe 56,535 136 Montgomery 3,560 21 Nassau 166,881 516 Niagara 16,490 91 NYC 828,074 3,118 Oneida 20,791 33 Onondaga 34,176 49 Ontario 6,310 13 Orange 43,015 246 Orleans 2,581 6 Oswego 6,585 20 Otsego 2,890 17 Putnam 9,468 30 Rensselaer 9,973 42 Rockland 43,375 138 Saratoga 13,338 63 Schenectady 11,775 38 Schoharie 1,401 2 Schuyler 927 3 Seneca 1,783 6 St. Lawrence 5,923 6 Steuben 5,908 19 Suffolk 181,618 612 Sullivan 5,482 33 Tioga 3,122 10 Tompkins 3,878 12 Ulster 11,918 59 Warren 3,164 16 Washington 2,664 17 Wayne 4,827 17 Westchester 119,242 278 Wyoming 3,061 4 Yates 1,058 4

On Monday, 61 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: