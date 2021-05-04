Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s COVID-19 infection rate

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have embodied the spirit of New York Tough, and it shows in our numbers more and more every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is easier than ever to receive the vaccine and as the rate of vaccinations increases and the rate of infection decreases we are able to accelerate the reopening. While the light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter, this war isn’t over. I encourage New Yorkers to continue doing the things we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and, most importantly, get vaccinated. I urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to do the right thing for themselves, their families, and their communities and roll up your sleeve. We are all in this together.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 96,747
  • Total Positive – 2,173
  • Percent Positive – 2.25%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.76%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,573 (+34)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -611
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 264
  • Number ICU – 625 (+12)  
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 381 (+2)  
  • Total Discharges – 176,676 (+197)
  • Deaths – 39
  • Total Deaths – 42,129

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region850.01%29%
Central New York630.01%33%
Finger Lakes2210.02%39%
Long Island3590.01%36%
Mid-Hudson2530.01%46%
Mohawk Valley310.01%38%
New York City1,2090.01%34%
North Country160.00%57%
Southern Tier830.01%51%
Western New York2530.02%33%
Statewide2,5730.01%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23819717%
Central New York23316927%
Finger Lakes39722045%
Long Island84659130%
Mid-Hudson67139841%
Mohawk Valley977721%
New York City2,5281,85027%
North Country572360%
Southern Tier1156841%
Western New York54533439%
Statewide5,7273,92731%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region1.55%1.43%1.47%
Central New York1.51%1.55%1.58%
Finger Lakes2.81%2.85%2.92%
Long Island1.88%1.79%1.74%
Mid-Hudson1.88%1.77%1.77%
Mohawk Valley1.45%1.44%1.38%
New York City1.78%1.72%1.65%
North Country1.98%2.07%2.00%
Southern Tier0.70%0.71%0.74%
Western New York3.38%3.38%3.23%
Statewide1.84%1.79%1.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx1.74%1.70%1.66%
Brooklyn2.16%2.09%1.98%
Manhattan1.07%1.04%0.98%
Queens1.88%1.80%1.76%
Staten Island2.10%2.05%2.00%

Of the 2,043,441 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,21220
Allegany3,3297
Broome18,05737
Cattaraugus5,43311
Cayuga6,08513
Chautauqua8,67014
Chemung7,40812
Chenango3,32213
Clinton4,7207
Columbia3,9139
Cortland3,6529
Delaware2,2764
Dutchess28,81635
Erie86,897155
Essex1,5460
Franklin2,4963
Fulton4,2336
Genesee5,24810
Greene3,2713
Hamilton3030
Herkimer5,02312
Jefferson5,70717
Lewis2,5693
Livingston4,23014
Madison4,4002
Monroe64,569162
Montgomery4,1068
Nassau180,992132
Niagara19,27042
NYC917,944832
Oneida21,95013
Onondaga37,41657
Ontario7,18617
Orange47,39041
Orleans2,96717
Oswego7,26713
Otsego3,3345
Putnam10,4568
Rensselaer10,9575
Rockland46,38826
Saratoga14,86330
Schenectady12,77824
Schoharie1,6161
Schuyler1,0222
Seneca1,9455
St. Lawrence6,3856
Steuben6,5809
Suffolk197,866148
Sullivan6,4256
Tioga3,6017
Tompkins4,1600
Ulster13,57617
Warren3,4978
Washington2,99411
Wayne5,4949
Westchester128,06691
Wyoming3,4214
Yates1,1441

On Monday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,129. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Chenango1
Erie5
Kings9
Manhattan3
Monroe4
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Niagara1
Orange2
Queens2
Schenectady1
Suffolk1
Westchester1

