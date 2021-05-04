Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s COVID-19 infection rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have embodied the spirit of New York Tough, and it shows in our numbers more and more every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is easier than ever to receive the vaccine and as the rate of vaccinations increases and the rate of infection decreases we are able to accelerate the reopening. While the light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter, this war isn’t over. I encourage New Yorkers to continue doing the things we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and, most importantly, get vaccinated. I urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to do the right thing for themselves, their families, and their communities and roll up your sleeve. We are all in this together.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 96,747

– 96,747 Total Positive – 2,173

– 2,173 Percent Positive – 2.25%

– 2.25% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.76%

– 1.76% Patient Hospitalization – 2,573 (+34)

– 2,573 (+34) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -611

– -611 Patients Newly Admitted – 264

– 264 Number ICU – 625 (+12)

– 625 (+12) Number ICU with Intubation – 381 (+2)

– 381 (+2) Total Discharges – 176,676 (+197)

– 176,676 (+197) Deaths – 39

– 39 Total Deaths – 42,129

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 85 0.01% 29% Central New York 63 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 221 0.02% 39% Long Island 359 0.01% 36% Mid-Hudson 253 0.01% 46% Mohawk Valley 31 0.01% 38% New York City 1,209 0.01% 34% North Country 16 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 83 0.01% 51% Western New York 253 0.02% 33% Statewide 2,573 0.01% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 238 197 17% Central New York 233 169 27% Finger Lakes 397 220 45% Long Island 846 591 30% Mid-Hudson 671 398 41% Mohawk Valley 97 77 21% New York City 2,528 1,850 27% North Country 57 23 60% Southern Tier 115 68 41% Western New York 545 334 39% Statewide 5,727 3,927 31%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.55% 1.43% 1.47% Central New York 1.51% 1.55% 1.58% Finger Lakes 2.81% 2.85% 2.92% Long Island 1.88% 1.79% 1.74% Mid-Hudson 1.88% 1.77% 1.77% Mohawk Valley 1.45% 1.44% 1.38% New York City 1.78% 1.72% 1.65% North Country 1.98% 2.07% 2.00% Southern Tier 0.70% 0.71% 0.74% Western New York 3.38% 3.38% 3.23% Statewide 1.84% 1.79% 1.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 1.74% 1.70% 1.66% Brooklyn 2.16% 2.09% 1.98% Manhattan 1.07% 1.04% 0.98% Queens 1.88% 1.80% 1.76% Staten Island 2.10% 2.05% 2.00%

Of the 2,043,441 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,212 20 Allegany 3,329 7 Broome 18,057 37 Cattaraugus 5,433 11 Cayuga 6,085 13 Chautauqua 8,670 14 Chemung 7,408 12 Chenango 3,322 13 Clinton 4,720 7 Columbia 3,913 9 Cortland 3,652 9 Delaware 2,276 4 Dutchess 28,816 35 Erie 86,897 155 Essex 1,546 0 Franklin 2,496 3 Fulton 4,233 6 Genesee 5,248 10 Greene 3,271 3 Hamilton 303 0 Herkimer 5,023 12 Jefferson 5,707 17 Lewis 2,569 3 Livingston 4,230 14 Madison 4,400 2 Monroe 64,569 162 Montgomery 4,106 8 Nassau 180,992 132 Niagara 19,270 42 NYC 917,944 832 Oneida 21,950 13 Onondaga 37,416 57 Ontario 7,186 17 Orange 47,390 41 Orleans 2,967 17 Oswego 7,267 13 Otsego 3,334 5 Putnam 10,456 8 Rensselaer 10,957 5 Rockland 46,388 26 Saratoga 14,863 30 Schenectady 12,778 24 Schoharie 1,616 1 Schuyler 1,022 2 Seneca 1,945 5 St. Lawrence 6,385 6 Steuben 6,580 9 Suffolk 197,866 148 Sullivan 6,425 6 Tioga 3,601 7 Tompkins 4,160 0 Ulster 13,576 17 Warren 3,497 8 Washington 2,994 11 Wayne 5,494 9 Westchester 128,066 91 Wyoming 3,421 4 Yates 1,144 1

On Monday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,129. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: