Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress with COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorker’s on the state’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it’s going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united. We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we’ve reach critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us. The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed. As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it’s critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We’ve already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Here is Saturday’s data from the governor’s office:

  • Test results reported: 202,446
  • Total positive: 15,074
  • Percent positive: 7.45%
  • Patient hospitalization: 7,814 (down 72)
  • Patients newly admitted: 887
  • Hospital counties: 56
  • Number in the ICU: 1,321 (Up 29)
  • Number in the ICU with intubation: 786 (up 10)
  • Total discharges: 103,828 (up 860)
  • Deaths: 128
  • Total deaths: 30,337

Below is a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the region:

RegionCOVID patients currently in hospital in regionCOVID patients as percent of region populationPercent of hospital beds available
Capital Region4310.04%24%
Central New York3930.05%21%
Finger Lakes8790.07%31%
Long Island14150.05%25%
Mid-Hudson9030.04%34%
Mohawk Valley3040.06%23%
New York City26820.03%31%
North Country810.02%37%
Southern Tier2080.03%43%
Western New York5180.04%32%
Statewide78140.04%30%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Below is a breakdown of ICU beds available in each region:

RegionTotal ICU beds in regionTotal occupied ICU beds in regionPercent of ICU beds available in region (7-day average)
Capital Region23519818%
Central New York26620626%
Finger Lakes39729828%
Long Island81864724%
Mid-Hudson68541440%
Mohawk Valley12710222%
New York City2454177428%
North Country593635%
Southern Tier1257837%
Western New York54532939%
NYS TOTAL5711408230%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Below is a breakdown of each region’s percentage of positive test results:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region9.13%9.57%9.82%
Central New York7.81%8.21%8.70%
Finger Lakes9.22%9.70%10.03%
Long Island8.04%8.42%8.82%
Mid-Hudson7.09%7.56%7.96%
Mohawk Valley9.54%9.69%10.02%
New York City5.62%5.85%6.17%
North Country7.49%8.17%8.28%
Southern Tier4.43%5.16%5.72%
Western New York7.40%8.01%7.95%
Statewide6.83%7.20%7.55%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

As of the governor’s update on Saturday, 1,005,785 people have tested positive for the virus in New York State. Below is the geographic breakdown of positive cases:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany12,199282
Allegany1,89418
Broome8,487186
Cattaraugus2,63045
Cayuga3,07275
Chautauqua3,72196
Chemung4,62944
Chenango1,27525
Clinton1,21052
Columbia1,71638
Cortland2,16154
Delaware73610
Dutchess12,601222
Erie42,465477
Essex61911
Franklin79716
Fulton1,34326
Genesee2,81851
Greene1,43148
Hamilton1153
Herkimer2,32797
Jefferson1,89435
Lewis96420
Livingston1,97244
Madison2,37740
Monroe35,214622
Montgomery1,44956
Nassau90,8691,409
Niagara8,901156
NYC436,5815,228
Oneida12,725300
Onondaga21,926418
Ontario3,45792
Orange24,033354
Orleans1,42225
Oswego3,58676
Otsego1,25122
Putnam5,02588
Rensselaer4,575160
Rockland28,011243
Saratoga6,060264
Schenectady6,229153
Schoharie58917
Schuyler55723
Seneca85134
St. Lawrence2,25371
Steuben3,52760
Suffolk99,7171,786
Sullivan3,21849
Tioga1,74029
Tompkins2,13319
Ulster5,935119
Warren1,27223
Washington88915
Wayne2,70068
Westchester71,6271,013
Wyoming1,47150
Yates53917
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

On Friday, 128 people in the state died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 30,337.

CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx4
Broome2
Cayuga2
Chautauqua2
Chemung1
Cortland1
Dutchess3
Erie10
Genesee1
Greene2
Herkimer4
Kings12
Manhattan4
Monroe9
Montgomery2
Nassau8
Niagara5
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Ontario3
Orange2
Orleans1
Oswego2
Queens8
Rensselaer1
Richmond4
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk17
Tompkins1
Ulster2
Westchester2
Wyoming1
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

